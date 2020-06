Amenities

Proposed Building Custom Builder Belmonte will Design Your New Business Adventure. Coffee Espresso Drive Thru, Hair Salon, Fix-It Electronics or Ask Belmonte. Prestige Location To Build Your New Business Adventure with Available Drive-IN Service. This Impressive Almost .50 Acre Building Site. Across from Mini-Strip Mall and Just Minutes From the Proposed West Lake Corridor Commuter Station in Munster. Great Way to Go Downtown Chicago. Drive-Thru or Carry Out Window Commercial Retail Perfect Location. Flex Property Note: Seller will Build to Suit or Support Financially.