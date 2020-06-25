All apartments in Cumberland
309 Dunbar Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

309 Dunbar Drive

309 Dunbar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Dunbar Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229

Amenities

Beautiful bungalow located on a quiet street in Cumberland, Indiana. This home welcomes you with a large driveway, yard space, and an attached one-car garage. Both bathrooms are newly remodeled. This home is equipped with updated kitchen appliances, new flooring throughout the home and fresh paint!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters insurance is required. Pets are allowed in the home with additional requirements and fees. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1956053003

To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/899066?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
309 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 309 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Dunbar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 309 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Dunbar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
