12328 Huntington Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch in Valley Brook Farms! You won't be disappointed in the lot this home sits on. You will feel welcome as you enter this beautiful home. With stainless steel appliances, great dining room, comfortable all seasons room and great bedrooms. You will also notice all the little things throughout the home. From vaulted ceilings, to double master vanity, you are bound to love it.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.