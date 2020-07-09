All apartments in Cumberland
Last updated January 22 2020 at 10:19 PM

Location

12328 Huntington Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath ranch in Valley Brook Farms! You won't be disappointed in the lot this home sits on. You will feel welcome as you enter this beautiful home. With stainless steel appliances, great dining room, comfortable all seasons room and great bedrooms. You will also notice all the little things throughout the home. From vaulted ceilings, to double master vanity, you are bound to love it.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12328 Huntington Drive have any available units?
12328 Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 12328 Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12328 Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12328 Huntington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive have a pool?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12328 Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12328 Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

