All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 11415 Dunshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
11415 Dunshire Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:16 PM

11415 Dunshire Drive

11415 Dunshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11415 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 1,740 sq ft home is located in Indianapolis, IN. Features include plush carpeting. A kitchen with a dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Large fenced in backyard, 2 car garge, and more! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have any available units?
11415 Dunshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 11415 Dunshire Drive have?
Some of 11415 Dunshire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 Dunshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11415 Dunshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 Dunshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 Dunshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive offer parking?
No, 11415 Dunshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 Dunshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have a pool?
No, 11415 Dunshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 11415 Dunshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11415 Dunshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11415 Dunshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11415 Dunshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University