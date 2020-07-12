All apartments in Columbus
Briarwood Columbus
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Briarwood Columbus

2350 Thornybrook Drive · (812) 566-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2350 Thornybrook Drive, Columbus, IN 47203

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00605 · Avail. now

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01207 · Avail. Jul 27

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01106 · Avail. Oct 12

$760

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01203 · Avail. Jul 27

$960

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 01703 · Avail. Sep 6

$975

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00802 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00902 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,255

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarwood Columbus.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
tennis court
on-site laundry
carport
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
playground
Briarwood Apartments is located in Columbus, Indiana near shopping, dining, entertainment and schools with easy access to major employees. Our community provides one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes and is pet friendly. Our apartment homes feature a patio or balcony, large living spaces, washer and dryer hook ups. This community is managed by the Gene B. Glick Company.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $30/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarwood Columbus have any available units?
Briarwood Columbus has 10 units available starting at $755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarwood Columbus have?
Some of Briarwood Columbus's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarwood Columbus currently offering any rent specials?
Briarwood Columbus is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarwood Columbus pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarwood Columbus is pet friendly.
Does Briarwood Columbus offer parking?
Yes, Briarwood Columbus offers parking.
Does Briarwood Columbus have units with washers and dryers?
No, Briarwood Columbus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarwood Columbus have a pool?
Yes, Briarwood Columbus has a pool.
Does Briarwood Columbus have accessible units?
No, Briarwood Columbus does not have accessible units.
Does Briarwood Columbus have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarwood Columbus has units with dishwashers.
