Briarwood Columbus

Lease Length: 2-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $30/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.