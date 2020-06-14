All apartments in Columbus
3970 Waycross Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

3970 Waycross Drive

3970 Waycross Drive · (317) 900-4161
Location

3970 Waycross Drive, Columbus, IN 47203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2762 sqft

Amenities

Don’t miss this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Columbus Indiana. All new plank flooring throughout the home. Main floor has spacious great room, dining area, large kitchen with plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master bedroom offering private bath and vanity with double sinks and dual closets. Two additional bedrooms with another full bath. Full Basement for storage and new carpet. Detached two car garage and private entry. Pets Allowed. $65 Application Fee per adult.11 Month Lease Only. This home won’t last long! Don’t wait,call today for a showing 317-900-4161.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 Waycross Drive have any available units?
3970 Waycross Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 Waycross Drive have?
Some of 3970 Waycross Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 Waycross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Waycross Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Waycross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3970 Waycross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3970 Waycross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3970 Waycross Drive does offer parking.
Does 3970 Waycross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Waycross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Waycross Drive have a pool?
No, 3970 Waycross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Waycross Drive have accessible units?
No, 3970 Waycross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Waycross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Waycross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
