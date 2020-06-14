3970 Waycross Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don’t miss this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Columbus Indiana. All new plank flooring throughout the home. Main floor has spacious great room, dining area, large kitchen with plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs master bedroom offering private bath and vanity with double sinks and dual closets. Two additional bedrooms with another full bath. Full Basement for storage and new carpet. Detached two car garage and private entry. Pets Allowed. $65 Application Fee per adult.11 Month Lease Only. This home won’t last long! Don’t wait,call today for a showing 317-900-4161.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available 5/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.