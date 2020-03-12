All apartments in Columbus
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2437 Middle View Dr.

2437 Middle View Drive · (317) 316-3410
Location

2437 Middle View Drive, Columbus, IN 47201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2437 Middle View Dr. · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now Showing a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2437 Middle View Dr., Columbus, IN. - Columbus : W. 200 & S. 150
3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, ranch home, single family home with Living room, kitchen, dining room, and laundry room.

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, screen doors, covered front porch

Appliances Included:Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay … See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below. 

Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Electric, Water Heater- Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE5781115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

