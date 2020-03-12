Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Now Showing a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2437 Middle View Dr., Columbus, IN. - Columbus : W. 200 & S. 150

3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, ranch home, single family home with Living room, kitchen, dining room, and laundry room.



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, screen doors, covered front porch



Appliances Included:Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Pets Okay … See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Electric, Water Heater- Electric

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

