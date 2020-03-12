Amenities
Now Showing a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2437 Middle View Dr., Columbus, IN. - Columbus : W. 200 & S. 150
3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms, ranch home, single family home with Living room, kitchen, dining room, and laundry room.
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, ceiling fan in living room, laundry hook-up, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, screen doors, covered front porch
Appliances Included:Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator, washer and dryer
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay … See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Stove- Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Electric, Water Heater- Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
