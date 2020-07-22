Apartment List
/
IN
/
carmel
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:02 PM

106 Apartments under $800 for rent in Carmel, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Carmel is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what p... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$737
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Results within 1 mile of Carmel
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
21 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
43 Units Available
Castleton
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
987 sqft
Surrounded by two lakes and the White River, this green community offers yoga, a volleyball court, shuffleboard and other recreational activities. Apartments are newly upgraded, and residents can enjoy the poolside coffee bar outside.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
38 Units Available
Castleton
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1649 sqft
Stylish apartments located in the Scandia Neighborhood. Several floor plans to choose from. Apartments feature custom cabinets, granite counters, fireplace and built-in wine rack. Beautiful pool with poolside Wi-Fi. Carports and garages available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
1 Unit Available
College Park
Slate Run
9555 International Circle, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Slate Run offers an exceptional location on 96th Street, between Michigan Road and Township Line Road, on the north side of Indianapolis. Accessibility to I-465, I-65 or downtown is easy. In addition, the St.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
40 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1004 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.
Results within 5 miles of Carmel
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
7 Units Available
Allisonville
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential location offers the best of both worlds with easy access to downtown and I-465. Cozy apartments feature private patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Pool and lovely courtyard for residents to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
65 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
10 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ashford Georgetown in Indianapolis, Indiana, choose from newly renovated one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
$
7 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1288 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:10 PM
22 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$718
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
Located a short walk from North Westway Park and W 59th St, these modern apartments feature a fireplace, a kitchen with appliances and a patio or balcony. Community offers a tennis court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
29 Units Available
Snacks - Guion Creek
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$805
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Scenic wooded views, wood-burning fireplaces, balconies, garden patios, and washer and dryer connections in every unit. Conveniently located near Eagle Creek Park and I-65. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
29 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$820
3 Bedrooms
$890
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
15 Units Available
Meridian Hills
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
64 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
20 Units Available
Crooked Creek
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
31 Units Available
Glendale
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$719
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1056 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments in Broad Ripple Village, near Indianapolis. Spacious units with premium features such as stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet friendly with bark park, plus swimming pool and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Millersville
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$774
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$809
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1082 sqft
Minutes from Broad Ripple, this community's one- to three-bedroom apartments feature walk-in closets, a fitness center and a pool with sun deck. Commuters will love the easy drive to downtown.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
12 Units Available
Crooked Creek
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Augusta-New Augusta
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
City Guide for Carmel, IN

Ever feel like you're going around in circles? With eighty roundabouts in town, Carmel is the unofficial U.S. capital of traffic circles.

Carmel, Indiana, is an artistic, bicycle-friendly, white collar town just north of Indianapolis. With a population of just over 79,000, this mid-sized city has been selected not once but twice in recent years as the Best Place to Live in America by CNN Money Magazine. With a growing Arts and Design District and mixed use retail and residential properties in City Center, Carmel is an appealing city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carmel? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Carmel, IN

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Carmel is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Carmel in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCarmel 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCarmel Apartments under $1,000Carmel Apartments under $900Carmel Apartments with Balconies
Carmel Apartments with GaragesCarmel Apartments with GymsCarmel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarmel Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarmel Apartments with ParkingCarmel Apartments with PoolsCarmel Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Carmel Cheap ApartmentsCarmel Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarmel Furnished ApartmentsCarmel Luxury ApartmentsCarmel Pet Friendly ApartmentsCarmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis