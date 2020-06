Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Amazing location close to Jacobs Music School and Education department. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex has many nice features including a large back deck and yard for entertaining. Washer and dryer in unit. Many new features including roof, HVAC, & exterior paint. Check out this fantastic property today! This can be rented as an 8 bedroom, 3 bath home. Contact us for pricing! Available August 2020!