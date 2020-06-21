Amenities

3230-L John Hinkle Place Available 08/09/21 Crescent Park - Crescent Park is an excellent place to call home. Close to the East side of Campus and the College Mall. Across from the Woodbridge Post Office and just a short bike or bus ride to campus! Crescent Park Condos feature 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all appliances including washer and dryer, a spacious 1100 s.f. floor plan, private balcony/patio, and ample parking. Volleyball & Basketball Courts.



The advertised pictures may be for another unit at Crescent Park that has the same floor plan but different finishes. Please schedule a showing to see the units available so you know exactly what you would be renting!



