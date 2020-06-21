All apartments in Bloomington
3230-L John Hinkle Place

3230 E John Hinkle Pl · (812) 336-2026
Location

3230 E John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN 47408

Price and availability

Amenities

3230-L John Hinkle Place Available 08/09/21 Crescent Park - Crescent Park is an excellent place to call home. Close to the East side of Campus and the College Mall. Across from the Woodbridge Post Office and just a short bike or bus ride to campus! Crescent Park Condos feature 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all appliances including washer and dryer, a spacious 1100 s.f. floor plan, private balcony/patio, and ample parking. Volleyball & Basketball Courts.

The advertised pictures may be for another unit at Crescent Park that has the same floor plan but different finishes. Please schedule a showing to see the units available so you know exactly what you would be renting!

Pets Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have any available units?
3230-L John Hinkle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have?
Some of 3230-L John Hinkle Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230-L John Hinkle Place currently offering any rent specials?
3230-L John Hinkle Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230-L John Hinkle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230-L John Hinkle Place is pet friendly.
Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place offer parking?
Yes, 3230-L John Hinkle Place does offer parking.
Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3230-L John Hinkle Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have a pool?
No, 3230-L John Hinkle Place does not have a pool.
Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have accessible units?
No, 3230-L John Hinkle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3230-L John Hinkle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230-L John Hinkle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
