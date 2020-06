Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

(No smoking and no pets, thank you.) Townhome over finished basement offers the space you want, a desirable location on city bus line, with a one-car garage, all appliances (includes washer & dryer), at a reasonable rent! Three bedrooms upstairs include master bath and hallway bath. Basement with family room and full bath could be used as a studio. Condition is good. This is one you'll want to see!