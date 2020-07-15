All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2412 South Woolery Mill Drive

2412 South Woolery Mill Drive · (812) 287-8036
Location

2412 South Woolery Mill Drive, Bloomington, IN 47403

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive · Avail. Sep 15

$1,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located on the south side of Bloomington. This town home has an open floor plan on the main level with a full sized HE washer/dryer. All bedrooms are located on the upper floor where the master has it's own bathroom suite connected! Tenants are responsible for electric, and water. Snow removal, trash, and lawn care are all included with rent! Small pets are welcome with additional deposits and some restrictions.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule a showing at 812-287-8036!

(RLNE3005662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have any available units?
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
Is 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2412 South Woolery Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive offer parking?
No, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 South Woolery Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
