2412 South Woolery Mill Drive Available 09/15/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is located on the south side of Bloomington. This town home has an open floor plan on the main level with a full sized HE washer/dryer. All bedrooms are located on the upper floor where the master has it's own bathroom suite connected! Tenants are responsible for electric, and water. Snow removal, trash, and lawn care are all included with rent! Small pets are welcome with additional deposits and some restrictions.

NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule a showing at 812-287-8036!



