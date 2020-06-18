Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk. Home features appliances, which include a stove, refrigerator, and full-sized washer & dryer. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services.



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036



Not Section 8 approved.



(RLNE5632819)