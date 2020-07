Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Two bedroom two and a half bath townhouse in popular Stella Ridge! Has a full basement with an extra large garage with shelving and additional storage, plus additional parking outside the garage. Townhouse is in an excellent location close to College Mall, lots of restaurants and activities, Indiana University, and the building site of the new hospital. Available September 2020.