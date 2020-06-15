Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020!

Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area. The interior features dried custom, Amish hand-planed cedar wood trim. There is a back porch for both sides of the duplex to share! Backyard is large and includes over 30 species of native hardwood trees, some of which are edible fruit or nut-bearing trees! Home features a gas stove and refrigerator. Lawn Care services are provided by the Landlord, but are paid by the Tenant(s). Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



If you wish to schedule an appointment to view the property, please contact a Mackie Representative at (812) 287-8036.



NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED



(RLNE3011582)