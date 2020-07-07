48 Bellefontaine Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18ac7d70a5 ---- Flooded with natural light, this warm and welcoming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Beech Grove will rent quickly! Located at the end of a quiet street and surrounded by mature trees, this truly is a great place for you to rest & relax. The master bedroom is generously sized and the home includes a detached garage, central air, a private backyard, & washer/dryer hook-ups. Rent includes the refrigerator & stove. Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! ¦ Contact office for Pet Policy ¦ No Section 8 ¦ Renters Insurance is required ¦ Tenant responsible for all utilities ¦ The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Garage Patio/Deck Pets Allowable Storage Shed Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups