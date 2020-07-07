All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

48 Bellefontaine Street

48 Bellefontaine Street · No Longer Available
Location

48 Bellefontaine Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18ac7d70a5 ---- Flooded with natural light, this warm and welcoming 3 bedroom home in the heart of Beech Grove will rent quickly! Located at the end of a quiet street and surrounded by mature trees, this truly is a great place for you to rest & relax. The master bedroom is generously sized and the home includes a detached garage, central air, a private backyard, & washer/dryer hook-ups. Rent includes the refrigerator & stove. Apply today @ www.evergrowpm.com! &brvbar; Contact office for Pet Policy &brvbar; No Section 8 &brvbar; Renters Insurance is required &brvbar; Tenant responsible for all utilities &brvbar; The Full Application requires a profile with petscreening.com To see application criteria visit https://www.evergrowpm.com/tenants/application-process/ Contact For Lease Details Garage Patio/Deck Pets Allowable Storage Shed Stove/Range Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have any available units?
48 Bellefontaine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 48 Bellefontaine Street have?
Some of 48 Bellefontaine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Bellefontaine Street currently offering any rent specials?
48 Bellefontaine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Bellefontaine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 48 Bellefontaine Street is pet friendly.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street offer parking?
Yes, 48 Bellefontaine Street offers parking.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 48 Bellefontaine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have a pool?
No, 48 Bellefontaine Street does not have a pool.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have accessible units?
No, 48 Bellefontaine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 48 Bellefontaine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 48 Bellefontaine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 48 Bellefontaine Street has units with air conditioning.

