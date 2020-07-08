442 North 15th Avenue

Amenities

The deposit moves you in! The rest of January is FREE!

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath cape cod style home. Great open floor plan. Large eat in kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space and all appliances. Central a/c and laundry room. Covered porch, back patio, and attached 2 car garage for storage are just a few of the extras that this home has to offer. This home is move in ready! Schedule your tour today!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.