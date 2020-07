Amenities

Here is your opportunity to lease 1,400 square feet of space on a busy corner in Beech Grove. The other tenants in the building are Subway and a cell phone store. This could be a great location for your office or retail use. This space offers excellent visibility and traffic counts. The space offers a large open area, an office, a storage room and a bathroom. ***The lease amount is $1,500.00 per month***