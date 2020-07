Amenities

Gorgeous Historic home in downtown Beech Grove. This is a Must See Home! Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, full finished basement surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Updated kitchen, all appliances stay including washer and dryer. Two car detached garage that has covered breezeway to house. It has lots of character and charm. Water and lawn care are included. NO PETS ALLOWED.