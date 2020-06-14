Apartment List
22 Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
5 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Cherryfield Lane
1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1908 sqft
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,328
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Valley Mills
8 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
South Perry
3 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Valley Mills
1 Unit Available
6116 Trillium Woods Ct
6116 Trillium Woods Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1729 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SOUTH SIDE! UPDATED, NEWER 3BR HOME! 3 bedroom/2 bath home with loft. Includes walk-in-closet, hardwood floors, fireplace, 2-car garage and fenced in yard with pond view! Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5140 Southgreen #3
5140 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
624 sqft
112 Units Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath large unit, large closets, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 3 tone paint, new black appliances windows, cabinets and much more! $550/mo Call 719-223-4830

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
5130 Southgreen #1
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
112 Units SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.

1 of 20

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Valley Mills
1 Unit Available
6947 Raritan Drive
6947 Raritan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
Super three bedroom, two full bath ranch in the lovely Decatur Township Community of Pheasant Run. Step in to a vaulted foyer and enjoy the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard on the large back patio.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Valley Mills
1 Unit Available
5531 Story Court
5531 Story Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bargersville, IN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bargersville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

