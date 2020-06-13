/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
9 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
$
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
3 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
I65-South Emerson
8 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$730
3 Bedrooms
$850
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Mars Hill
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Similar Pages
Bargersville 1 BedroomsBargersville 2 BedroomsBargersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBargersville 3 BedroomsBargersville Apartments with Balcony
Bargersville Apartments with GarageBargersville Apartments with GymBargersville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBargersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN