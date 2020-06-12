/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:41 PM
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
19 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated October 3 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
2243 Woodsway Drive
2243 Woodsway Drive, Johnson County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2708 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2243 Woodsway Drive in Johnson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30pm
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
839 Riverside Drive
839 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. 2-car detached garage. No A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
131 Copper Oak Court
131 Copper Oak Court, Whiteland, IN
This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
847 Riverside Drive
847 Riverside Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1364 sqft
Located in Greenwood off Madison and Fry Road close to the Greenwood Park Mall, restaurants, schools and downtown! Home features nice laminate flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with tons of storage. Carport, storage shed and front porch. No A/C.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
110 Campus Lane - 1
110 Campus Ln, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1292 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Campus Lane - 1 in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1254 Kenwood Drive
1254 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN
Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1163 Cherryfield Lane
1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring.
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Perry
13 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1188 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Edgewood
4 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
