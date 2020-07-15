All apartments in Allen County
16001 State Road 101
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

16001 State Road 101

16001 N State Road 101 · (260) 490-0303
Location

16001 N State Road 101, Allen County, IN 46741

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16001 State Road 101 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
16001 State Road 101 Grabill IN - Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath ranch home has so many extras. A large living room that has a big picture window to view nature. Eat in dining area. Horse-shoe shaped kitchen that over looks the front yard and fields beyond. Handicap accessible bathroom has lots of lighting. Lots of closets, walk in pantry and full basement that could easily be finished into living space, storage or a rec room. A 1 bay garage attached to the house is the perfect man cave/bonus room- it has a 1/2 bath, heating and air! An additional 2 bay garage and a large back yard. A must see. NO SMOKING in this home! (near the corner of SR 101 and SR 37)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5692468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16001 State Road 101 have any available units?
16001 State Road 101 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16001 State Road 101 currently offering any rent specials?
16001 State Road 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16001 State Road 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16001 State Road 101 is pet friendly.
Does 16001 State Road 101 offer parking?
Yes, 16001 State Road 101 offers parking.
Does 16001 State Road 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16001 State Road 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16001 State Road 101 have a pool?
No, 16001 State Road 101 does not have a pool.
Does 16001 State Road 101 have accessible units?
Yes, 16001 State Road 101 has accessible units.
Does 16001 State Road 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16001 State Road 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16001 State Road 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16001 State Road 101 does not have units with air conditioning.
