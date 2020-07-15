Amenities

pet friendly garage accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking garage

16001 State Road 101 Grabill IN - Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath ranch home has so many extras. A large living room that has a big picture window to view nature. Eat in dining area. Horse-shoe shaped kitchen that over looks the front yard and fields beyond. Handicap accessible bathroom has lots of lighting. Lots of closets, walk in pantry and full basement that could easily be finished into living space, storage or a rec room. A 1 bay garage attached to the house is the perfect man cave/bonus room- it has a 1/2 bath, heating and air! An additional 2 bay garage and a large back yard. A must see. NO SMOKING in this home! (near the corner of SR 101 and SR 37)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5692468)