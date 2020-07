Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level. Another spacious bedroom on lower level. Super light and bright. All new lighting & faucets. Smart Nest thermostat and all LED lighting throughout for maximum power savings. Deck and additional parking in rear. Nice open grass area in front. Across street from park and fields. Excellent Schools. Close to Orchard and rt 30. Come see it today. 650+ credit and gross income of $5,500 preferred. $40 credit and application fee per adult. Available August 15 2020