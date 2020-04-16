All apartments in Wood River
1334 VIRGINIA
Last updated April 20 2020 at 2:13 PM

1334 VIRGINIA

1334 Virginia Ave · (618) 474-2004 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1334 Virginia Ave, Wood River, IL 62095
Wood River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level. Off street parking lot available for tenants. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $35 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3x the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. Also, no rental evictions or felony convictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 VIRGINIA have any available units?
1334 VIRGINIA has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1334 VIRGINIA have?
Some of 1334 VIRGINIA's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 VIRGINIA currently offering any rent specials?
1334 VIRGINIA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 VIRGINIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 VIRGINIA is pet friendly.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA offer parking?
Yes, 1334 VIRGINIA does offer parking.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 VIRGINIA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA have a pool?
No, 1334 VIRGINIA does not have a pool.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA have accessible units?
No, 1334 VIRGINIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 VIRGINIA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 VIRGINIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 VIRGINIA does not have units with air conditioning.
