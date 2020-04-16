1334 VIRGINIA

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent near Interstate 255. Newly updated. Trash is included in the monthly rent. Fridge and stove are provided to the tenant. Pets negotiable with pet rent. Washer and dryer hookup on main level. Off street parking lot available for tenants. QUALIFICATIONS: There is a $35 application fee for each adult applicant. This pays for a nationwide credit and background check. We look for tenants who have been at their current jobs at least 6 months, bring in at least 3x the monthly rent after taxes, and we like to see credit scores of 580 or better. Also, no rental evictions or felony convictions.