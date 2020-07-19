All apartments in Winnetka
Last updated July 19 2020 at 9:31 AM

894 Green Bay Road 14

894 Green Bay Road · (708) 942-1771
Location

894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL 60093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 14 · Avail. now

$1,443

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

894 Green Bay Road 14 - Property Id: 197252

Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK
Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. Nice size bedrooms each fitting a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.

***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1575
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/894-green-bay-road-winnetka-il-unit-14/197252
Property Id 197252

(RLNE5949746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have any available units?
894 Green Bay Road 14 has a unit available for $1,443 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have?
Some of 894 Green Bay Road 14's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 894 Green Bay Road 14 currently offering any rent specials?
894 Green Bay Road 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 894 Green Bay Road 14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 894 Green Bay Road 14 is pet friendly.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 offer parking?
No, 894 Green Bay Road 14 does not offer parking.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 894 Green Bay Road 14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have a pool?
No, 894 Green Bay Road 14 does not have a pool.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have accessible units?
No, 894 Green Bay Road 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 894 Green Bay Road 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 894 Green Bay Road 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 894 Green Bay Road 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
