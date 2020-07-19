Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

894 Green Bay Road 14 - Property Id: 197252



Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK

Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. Nice size bedrooms each fitting a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.



***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1575

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/894-green-bay-road-winnetka-il-unit-14/197252

Property Id 197252



(RLNE5949746)