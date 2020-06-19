Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091



Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK

Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. 1 Bedroom is huge, can fit a king or queen with dresser and side tables. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195091

Property Id 195091



(RLNE5871912)