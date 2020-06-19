Amenities
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091
Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK
Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF. 1 Bedroom is huge, can fit a king or queen with dresser and side tables. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Walking distance from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well! All units have central heat.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195091
Property Id 195091
(RLNE5871912)