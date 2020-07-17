Amenities
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876
Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, in unit laundry. Nice size bedroom for a queen size bed. Stunning views of downtown Winnetka. Across the street from the UP-N Metra train. Shops, dining, grocery stores all right at your doorstep. This building is pet friendly as well!
***Note - Price reflects net effective rent. First month's rent is $1500
