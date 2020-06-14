6141 Knoll Wood Road

Amenities

Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included. Storage included as well! Private deck accessed by bedroom and living room. Lap pool for adults, family pool to enjoy with the kids, tennis courts, beach volleyball all maintained by an attentive on-site management company. This is a very well taken care of community. Come and enjoy condo living near grocery, shopping and highway.