All apartments in Willowbrook
Find more places like 6141 Knoll Wood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Willowbrook, IL
/
6141 Knoll Wood Road
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:43 AM

6141 Knoll Wood Road

6141 Knoll Wood Road · (312) 218-4483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Willowbrook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6141 Knoll Wood Road, Willowbrook, IL 60527

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Do not miss this 1 Bedroom. Recently updates include carpeting and paint Bedroom features two closets! This is a can not miss unit in the complex with 2 parking spaces included. Storage included as well! Private deck accessed by bedroom and living room. Lap pool for adults, family pool to enjoy with the kids, tennis courts, beach volleyball all maintained by an attentive on-site management company. This is a very well taken care of community. Come and enjoy condo living near grocery, shopping and highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have any available units?
6141 Knoll Wood Road has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have?
Some of 6141 Knoll Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Knoll Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Knoll Wood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Knoll Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Knoll Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willowbrook.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road offer parking?
Yes, 6141 Knoll Wood Road does offer parking.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Knoll Wood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have a pool?
Yes, 6141 Knoll Wood Road has a pool.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 6141 Knoll Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 Knoll Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 Knoll Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 Knoll Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6141 Knoll Wood Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane
Willowbrook, IL 60527

Similar Pages

Willowbrook 1 BedroomsWillowbrook 2 Bedrooms
Willowbrook Apartments with ParkingWillowbrook Apartments with Pool
Willowbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL
Hazel Crest, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILStreamwood, ILSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity