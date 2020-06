215 RODGERS Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

COME SEE OUR FRESH NEW LOOK. RARELY AVAILABLE BARCELONA HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED! WELCOMING COURTYARD, 2-STORY FOYER OPENS TO SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH CURVED ARCHES TO SEPARATE DINING ROOM. NEW KITCHEN WITH DESIGNER CHOICES OF CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & CENTER ISLAND. COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE & WET BAR. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK-IN CEDAR CLOSET & BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE TUB & WALK--IN SHOWER. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL HAS WET BAR WITH GRANITE. DOUBLE CEDAR CLOSETS, NEW ROOF, NEW FURNACES & A/C s. LOCATED ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH SOUTHERN EXPOSURE. AWARD WINNING GOWER & HINSDALE CENTRAL SCHOOLS. EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS & SHOPPING. THIS REMODELED HOME IS MOVE-IN READY & PRICED BELOW COST. READY FOR A SMART TENANT & LUCKY FAMILY! LONG TERM LEASE PREFERRED. OWNER WILLING TO GIVE 2 MONTHS (FIRST & LAST MONTHS) FREE RENT FOR A LEASE OF 3 YEARS. GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED.