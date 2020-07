48 West 66th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

VERY NICE, CLEAN & FRESHLY PAINTED AND MOVE IN READY 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT IN A SECURE BLDG. LARGE LIVING ROOM, WITH A GUEST CLOSET PLUS ADDITIONAL 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, LAMINATE FLOORING, SLIDING DOOR/BLINDS TO YOUR BALCONY WITH A NICE VIEW, KITCHEN WITH NICE CABINETS / DINING AREA, CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR & DISHWASHER, FAN/LIGHT & A WALL UNIT A/C, MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALL TO WALL CLOSET, LAMINATE FLOORING, WINDOW BLINDS, 2ND BEDROOM, LAMINATE FLOORING, WINDOW BLINDS, ALSO NEWER WINDOWS, LARGE VANITY BATH, LINEN CLOSET. LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING, 1 HEATED GARAGE SPACE AVAILABLE FOR ADDITIONAL COST. GOOD CREDIT/CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK.