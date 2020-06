Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground bbq/grill tennis court

Water, Sewer, Garbage, and heating Are INCLUDED



Beautifully newly renovated spacious two bedroom one bathroom apartment available in Westmont. This premium two bedrooms comes with new wood look vinyl flooring throughout.



Next to Westmont Park District park which has tennis court, basketball court, baseball court, play ground, pond, woodland trails, golf courses, and barbecue place.