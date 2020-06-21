All apartments in Westmont
1116 Ashford Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1116 Ashford Ln

1116 Ashford Lane · (708) 987-7414
Location

1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL 60559
Ashford of Westmont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout. Good size living room/ dining room with recess lights. Kitchen has been completely upgraded with all stainless appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave, white cabinets, granite countertop, recess lights, good size family room, powder room, laundry/utility room has newer LG washer/dryer, cabinets, forced air furnace/AC/humidifier and hot water heater. There are 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floor: newer carpet throughout, good size bedroom with walk in closet in each room. Modernized and upgraded bathrooms with top quality of all amenities: bright lightings, beautiful vanity, well matched wall and floor tiles, clear shower doors and newer toilets. Big deck and deep back yard for BBQ and family activities. No pet(s), No smoking.available immediately, you really do not want to miss this wonderful home. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this premises.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Ashford Ln have any available units?
1116 Ashford Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1116 Ashford Ln have?
Some of 1116 Ashford Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Ashford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Ashford Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Ashford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Ashford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Ashford Ln does offer parking.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Ashford Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln have a pool?
No, 1116 Ashford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln have accessible units?
No, 1116 Ashford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Ashford Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Ashford Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1116 Ashford Ln has units with air conditioning.
