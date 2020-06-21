1116 Ashford Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout. Good size living room/ dining room with recess lights. Kitchen has been completely upgraded with all stainless appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven and microwave, white cabinets, granite countertop, recess lights, good size family room, powder room, laundry/utility room has newer LG washer/dryer, cabinets, forced air furnace/AC/humidifier and hot water heater. There are 3 bedrooms in the 2nd floor: newer carpet throughout, good size bedroom with walk in closet in each room. Modernized and upgraded bathrooms with top quality of all amenities: bright lightings, beautiful vanity, well matched wall and floor tiles, clear shower doors and newer toilets. Big deck and deep back yard for BBQ and family activities. No pet(s), No smoking.available immediately, you really do not want to miss this wonderful home. Please call Lawrence at 7089877414 to schedule a tour of this premises.



No Pets Allowed



