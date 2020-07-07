All apartments in West Chicago
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue

334 Arbor Avenue · (630) 638-9909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL 60185

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park. Two bedrooms plus den, living and dining rooms totaling 1,352 sq. feet. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer, portable AC unit included. Shared basement and garage. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Non-smoking building; no pets, please. Looking for long-term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
334 Arbor Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 334 Arbor Avenue have?
Some of 334 Arbor Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 334 Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Chicago.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 334 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Arbor Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 334 Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 334 Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 334 Arbor Avenue has units with air conditioning.
