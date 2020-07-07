334 Arbor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park. Two bedrooms plus den, living and dining rooms totaling 1,352 sq. feet. Stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer, portable AC unit included. Shared basement and garage. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Non-smoking building; no pets, please. Looking for long-term tenant.