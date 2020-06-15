All apartments in Wauconda
Find more places like 811 WOODLAND RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wauconda, IL
/
811 WOODLAND RD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

811 WOODLAND RD

811 Woodland Road · (773) 610-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL 60084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 811 WOODLAND RD · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE
FULLY FURNISHED!
A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms , custom built staircase , brand new stainless steel appliances , brand new beds and mattresses , master bedroom with a master bathroom ,WiFi and basic cable , washer and dryer , great 2 porches and a spacious front yard , two car garage with 4 bikes , wood stack for fir pits , etc .
No pets allowed.

The entire house can be rented for only $2500 per month
No Utilities included
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2500
Application fee : $45 PER APPLICANT
RENT AND lease period NOT NEGOTIABLE !

(RLNE5139789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 WOODLAND RD have any available units?
811 WOODLAND RD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 WOODLAND RD have?
Some of 811 WOODLAND RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 WOODLAND RD currently offering any rent specials?
811 WOODLAND RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 WOODLAND RD pet-friendly?
No, 811 WOODLAND RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wauconda.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD offer parking?
Yes, 811 WOODLAND RD does offer parking.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 WOODLAND RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD have a pool?
No, 811 WOODLAND RD does not have a pool.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD have accessible units?
No, 811 WOODLAND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 WOODLAND RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 WOODLAND RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 WOODLAND RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 811 WOODLAND RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILLakemoor, ILLake Zurich, ILMundelein, ILGrayslake, ILDeer Park, ILMcHenry, IL
Barrington, ILLibertyville, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILCrystal Lake, ILLake in the Hills, ILCarpentersville, ILHoffman Estates, ILAntioch, ILRolling Meadows, ILWest Dundee, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity