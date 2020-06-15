Amenities
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE
FULLY FURNISHED!
A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms , custom built staircase , brand new stainless steel appliances , brand new beds and mattresses , master bedroom with a master bathroom ,WiFi and basic cable , washer and dryer , great 2 porches and a spacious front yard , two car garage with 4 bikes , wood stack for fir pits , etc .
No pets allowed.
The entire house can be rented for only $2500 per month
No Utilities included
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2500
Application fee : $45 PER APPLICANT
RENT AND lease period NOT NEGOTIABLE !
