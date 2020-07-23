Apartment List
/
IL
/
villa park
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:32 AM

123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your life... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
502 North Douglas Avenue
502 Douglas Avenue, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully redone cape cod with 3 beds and 1 bath with new windows. First floor is all hardwood and ceramic and has kitchen, living room, and dinning room, first floor bedroom with bonus addition room in back of house off the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Villa Park
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
18 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
643 West MARY Court
643 Mary Court, Elmhurst, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 643 West MARY Court in Elmhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
648 Mitchell
648 Mitchell Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
648 Mitchell Available 08/04/20 3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Great maintained property in Lincoln School District. Nice sized fenced in yard. Beautiful wood floors throughout. Great location.
Results within 5 miles of Villa Park
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
22 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
8 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1440 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. 2200 Grace Apartment Homes in Lombard, IL 60148 feature spacious homes, dishwasher, GE appliances, wood flooring, central AC, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
49 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1241 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
25 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1176 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,321
1402 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
425 Judson Street
425 Judson Street, Bensenville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1483 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Creekside C
315 Creekside Drive, Bloomingdale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Bryant Ave
135 Bryant Avenue, Glen Ellyn, IL
House for Rent - Property Id: 273101 Very good property located in Glen Ellyn IL. It is located close by route 53 and is in close proximity to public park, schools, post office, and college. Asking $3,000/MO negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. Just completed refinishing wood floors and painting and touching up most of house. 3 bedroom home plus full basement with bedroom and bath.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst –

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4724 Main St
4724 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 bath home is for rent. - 4 Bed 2 bath and finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom. A finished basement with a 3/4 bathroom for you convenience. Included is a 1.5 car garage for parking. No pets allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2250 South Grace Street
2250 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1539 sqft
Beautifully updated, spacious unit within walking distance to Yorktown Mall! 3 bedrooms, two full bathrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
622 High Road
622 High Road, Glen Ellyn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO RENT CLOSE TO TOWN! THIS CENTRALLY LOCATED, COZY RANCH HAS PLENTY OF SPACE. UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER, NEWER TUB, TILE & SINK IN MAIN BATH.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
229 North Myrtle Avenue
229 North Myrtle Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
Great walk to town and train location,, Open floor plan,, house built in 2015. Basement was left from original house and is partially finished . Zoned heating and A/C. Very warm and inviting.Large corner lot. Open concept.
City Guide for Villa Park, IL

Villa Park, Illinois, was home to the Ovaltine factory until 1988. The town was actually built so that factory employees could easily get to work.

Although Villa Park is technically a suburb of Chicago, it's also a village in its own right. This gives you the best of both worlds. Not only are you conveniently located so that you're close to all the amenities and entertainment that a big city has to offer, you also get the opportunity to live in a close-knit community, where you know your neighbors on a first-name basis and can get involved in the day-to-day goings on of your village. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park, IL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILAddison, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILBensenville, ILGlen Ellyn, ILHinsdale, ILWestmont, IL
Itasca, ILGlendale Heights, ILBloomingdale, ILClarendon Hills, ILLisle, ILRoselle, ILElk Grove Village, ILLa Grange Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILSchiller Park, ILWillowbrook, ILLa Grange, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College