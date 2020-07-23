123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Villa Park, IL
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 19
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 42
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 3
Villa Park, Illinois, was home to the Ovaltine factory until 1988. The town was actually built so that factory employees could easily get to work.
Although Villa Park is technically a suburb of Chicago, it's also a village in its own right. This gives you the best of both worlds. Not only are you conveniently located so that you're close to all the amenities and entertainment that a big city has to offer, you also get the opportunity to live in a close-knit community, where you know your neighbors on a first-name basis and can get involved in the day-to-day goings on of your village. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Villa Park. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.