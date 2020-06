Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR, RELAX IN THE SUNNY BACKYARD, LAUNDRY ROOM IS CONVENIENTYLY LOCATED ON MAIN FLOOR. 2 CAR GARAGE, WALK TO HUGE PARK AND TRAIL, NO SMOKING, NO PET, CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK.