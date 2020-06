Amenities

Professional/Medical Office. Currently used as a Dentist Office. Zoned Planned Business. The busy corner of Old Collinsville Rd and Benchmark Centre Dr. Common Hallway and Restrooms. There are exam rooms, reception area and waiting area. There is a in suite bath. Built in cabinetry and sinks. 22,500 daily traffic county. You will have access to the signage on the monument out front. 32 space shared asphalt parking lot. This is a modified gross lease.