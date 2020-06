Amenities

Welcome to 1401 N. Illinois St. Lot #27 at Swansea MH Park. Swansea MH Park is located in Swansea, Illinois right off 159 near downtown Belleville and close to shopping and restaurants. Swansea MH Park is locally owned and managed and has on-site maintenance. Homes are well taken care of. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. No pets allowed at this time. For more information, inquire online and our property manager will reach out.