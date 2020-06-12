/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:27 PM
219 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Summit, IL
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit
1 Unit Available
7652 W 62nd Pl UMIT B
7652 62nd Place, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
Apartment Near Metra trains, Hwy 55 and shopping - Property Id: 293377 Be the first to lease this Completely renovated unite B! Everything is new in this home , unite has central air /heat and stainless steel appliances washer dryer.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
5402 South 74th Avenue
5402 74th Avenue, Summit, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
FIRST TIME ON THE MARKET FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMIT 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT THAT HAS BEEN TOTALLY REMODELED.
Results within 5 miles of Summit
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,471
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Maywood
1 Unit Available
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Little Palestine
1 Unit Available
7117 W 93rd Street
7117 West 93rd Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Great Location 2 Bedroom in Oak Lawn - PRIME LOCATION!!! EZ ACCESS TO 294, NEAR PARK, MALL, GYMS AND MORE! COZY 2 BEDROOM, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 N La Grange Rd 2W
1205 South La Grange Road, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Unit 2W Available 06/20/20 1205 La Grange Rd 4-FLAT - Property Id: 297894 ***NO PETS*** Beautiful 4-Flat property located 1 mile from I-290 and between I-294 and I-55. Well-maintained building with outdoor seating and grilling.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4520 Elm 2S
4520 Elm Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Brookfield nicely updated 2br heated - Property Id: 291519 Remodeled kitchen with white shaker cabinets and marble backsplash, updated bath, laminate flooring, large double closets in bedrooms and bonus walk-in in master bedroom, balcony, window
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4515 Grove Ave
4515 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
4515 2br - Property Id: 199219 $300 OFF RENT!!! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Spacious two bedroom on quiet street in Brookfield.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Park Ave
4517 Park Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
2BR balcony - Property Id: 267031 $300 OFF RENT VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE, MONTHLY SECURITY DEPOSIT PAYMENTS AVAILABLE! Very spacious two bedroom on a quiet street in Brookfield, with BALCONY hardwood floors, large closet, updated kitchen with
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1641 S Harlem Ave
1641 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom in Berwyn - Property Id: 285306 *Large 2BR apartment *Heat included *Large bedrooms *Parking available *Laundry in building Due to Covid-19 we are currently taking extreme measures to ensure potential renters are pre-qualified prior to
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4517 Grove 4
4517 Grove Avenue, Brookfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bed/1 Bath Apt. Available Brookfield 1.24.2020 - Property Id: 193640 Sun-Filled, West Facing & Spacious King & Queen sized 2 Bed/1 Bath apartment, Great location in Brookfield. Heat/Hot water & 1 parking space included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252 Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
2300 S Central Ave
2300 South Central Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath - Property Id: 282911 Beautiful spacious 2BD 1Bath $1350/month $1350/SEC Deposit Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Laundry in unit.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cicero
1 Unit Available
5506 W 19th St Unit 2W
5506 West 19th Street, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Updated, 2 bedroom apartment, in a 4 unit building in Cicero. Exposed Brick, new kitchen appliances, and countertops. Parking included. Close to the Pink Line, and the Eisenhower Expressway. Get to downtown Chicago in 15 minutes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9915 West 58th Street
9915 West 58th Street, Countryside, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9915 West 58th Street in Countryside. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Cicero
1 Unit Available
1307 South lombard Avenue
1307 South Lombard Avenue, Cicero, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Great place to live, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large living and dinner room, ready to move! close to all transportation, schools, shopping malls, nice area
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
1227 Harlem Avenue
1227 South Harlem Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
800 sqft
Beautiful unit in a solid brick building, great location near to 290 Highway, blue line, shopping centers, restaurants, rehabbed 3 years ago, new kitchen cabinets, wood floor(laminate), appliances, doors room & frames,closets,ceiling lights and
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
3112 Grove Avenue
3112 Grove Avenue, Berwyn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1330 sqft
Large renovated apartment. 1 block to Metra, restaurants, pubs and shopping. Adjacent to Heritage/Emerson Elementary. Complete rehabbed unit. Newly remodeled: windows, floors, walls, lighting, kitchen and bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
17 South Madison Avenue
17 South Madison Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1504 sqft
Beautiful one of a kind greystone just a minutes walk to Downtown La Grange restaurants and shops! This spacious loft-like rowhome is full of character with newly stained hardwood floors, brand new cabinets, spiral staircases, exposed brick walls,
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Palos Hills
1 Unit Available
7944 102nd Street
7944 102nd Street, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1611 sqft
Large corner unit 2 bedroom 2 car attached garage...Credit Score of 660 or above and credit check required $60.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Elgin Avenue
1404 Elgin Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
838 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1404 Elgin Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, IL