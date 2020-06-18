255 Green Knoll Lane

Amenities

Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace. Fully applianced with washer and dryer. One car garage! Water and garbage included. Community pool. Available 6/8/2020. Professionally managed.



(RLNE5741800)