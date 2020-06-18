Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace. Fully applianced with washer and dryer. One car garage! Water and garbage included. Community pool. Available 6/8/2020. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have any available units?
255 Green Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Streamwood, IL.
What amenities does 255 Green Knoll Lane have?
Some of 255 Green Knoll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Green Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
255 Green Knoll Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.