Streamwood, IL
255 Green Knoll Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

255 Green Knoll Lane

255 Green Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

255 Green Knoll Lane, Streamwood, IL 60107

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Streamwood Ranch One Bed One Bath with One Car Garage - Great location at Bode and Barrington. VERY clean updated one bed one bath end unit surrounded by single family homes. Separate eating area in kitchen as well as formal dining area. Large family room with fireplace. Fully applianced with washer and dryer. One car garage! Water and garbage included. Community pool. Available 6/8/2020. Professionally managed.

(RLNE5741800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have any available units?
255 Green Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Streamwood, IL.
What amenities does 255 Green Knoll Lane have?
Some of 255 Green Knoll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Green Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
255 Green Knoll Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Green Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 255 Green Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 255 Green Knoll Lane does offer parking.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Green Knoll Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have a pool?
Yes, 255 Green Knoll Lane has a pool.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 255 Green Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 Green Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Green Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Green Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
