10 EL CERRITO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Villa Madero Subdivision, 21 x 10 Sunken Living Room Features Vaulted Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace, 12 x 10 Dining Room, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, Adjacent Dining Area Provides Back Patio Access, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 11 Master Bedroom with 9 x 5 Private Bathroom and Walk In Closet, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom with Walk In Closets, Two Car Garage, Fenced Back Yard, Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 07/03/2020.