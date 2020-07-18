All apartments in St. Clair County
Find more places like 10 EL CERRITO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Clair County, IL
/
10 EL CERRITO Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

10 EL CERRITO Drive

10 El Cerrito Drive · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 El Cerrito Drive, St. Clair County, IL 62221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Ranch Style Home in Villa Madero Subdivision, 21 x 10 Sunken Living Room Features Vaulted Ceiling and Wood Burning Fireplace, 12 x 10 Dining Room, 19 x 10 Eat In Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Pantry Storage, Adjacent Dining Area Provides Back Patio Access, Full Hallway Bathroom, 14 x 11 Master Bedroom with 9 x 5 Private Bathroom and Walk In Closet, 14 x 10 Second Bedroom and 10 x 10 Third Bedroom with Walk In Closets, Two Car Garage, Fenced Back Yard, Interior Photo Gallery Coming Soon, Available 07/03/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have any available units?
10 EL CERRITO Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have?
Some of 10 EL CERRITO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 EL CERRITO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 EL CERRITO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 EL CERRITO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 EL CERRITO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Clair County.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 EL CERRITO Drive offers parking.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 EL CERRITO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have a pool?
No, 10 EL CERRITO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 EL CERRITO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 EL CERRITO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 EL CERRITO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 EL CERRITO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10 EL CERRITO Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave
Belleville, IL 62221
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd
Swansea, IL 62226
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln
Swansea, IL 62226
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Willow Park
1151 Roger Ave
Swansea, IL 62226

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILCahokia, ILFairview Heights, ILCollinsville, ILNormandy, MOAffton, MO
Troy, ILJennings, MORichmond Heights, MOMaplewood, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOFerguson, MOBrentwood, MOConcord, MOMoline Acres, MOBerkeley, MOGlen Carbon, ILOverland, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity