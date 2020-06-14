36 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with gym
Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".
A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Charles renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.