102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL

Finding a two-bedroom apartment in South Holland might be easier than expected. This family-friendly area has no bars, no liquor stores and a lot less crime than you might expect from a Chicago suburb--all at an affordable price point. What you won't find in South Holland are major apartment complexes with hundreds of units. Instead, most rentals are townhomes, single-family homes and ranch houses. The biggest challenge might be finding any two-bedroom units. Many of the rentals in the area are three-and four-bedroom spaces.

Renting in South Holland

Expanding the search area to include homes within a mile of South Holland offers plenty of two-bedroom options and all of the positives of living in this suburban oasis. Rental rates range from around $750 all the way up to $1,300, and the amenities tend to match the price point. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, laundry facilities and more are common for rentals in South Holland. Some even come with their own parking, so be sure to make a list of must-haves before you start scheduling viewings. Many apartments come with:

Fireplaces

Large decks

Private parking

Laundry facilities

Gourmet kitchens

Sunrooms or other "bonus" rooms

What to Expect from a Two-Bedroom Rental

Because most rentals in South Holland are private homes, you can expect more expansive square footage and often meticulous maintenance. Along the commercial district, you might find second-floor apartments that cut down on your commute time. These often command premium prices, however. There's some crossover in pricing on two- and three-bedroom rentals, so it might even be feasible to upgrade if you're willing to look at some of the residential options along South State Street.

Family Friendly, Not Pet-Friendly

While the South Holland community is welcoming to new families, it can be tough to find rental units that allow pets. Many renters exclude even cats, so if you have a four-legged family member, be prepared to do some extra legwork before finding your next home.

Schools and Education

School districts often impact rental decisions, particularly for families. South Holland scores reasonably well in most educational categories. Class sizes are a solid 16 students per teacher, right on the nose for the national average. Test scores outperform the national average by 12 percent, as the city scores a 78 percent on standardized testing. Graduation rates are also high. Almost 89 percent of South Holland residents have a high school diploma, and more than 28 percent have a bachelor's degree. So, if education is a big priority, South Holland offers schools that are a cut above many areas of the country.

What About Crime?

No urban area is completely without crime. However, South Holland scores below the national average in virtually every category. That means less violent crime and less property crime than you might expect.

Getting Around in South Holland

Running errands in South Holland is a breeze, with most of the stores and restaurants strung out along Route 6. That means you can minimize the time spent on errands and get back to family time with a minimum of fuss. There's even public transportation, so you don't have to fire up the car unless you need to make a big purchase.