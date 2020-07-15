Apartment List
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.
1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15028 Chicago Road
15028 Chicago Rd, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15028 Chicago Road in Dolton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
505 Madison Ave Apt 3A
505 Madison Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 bath apartment available the first week of August. Freshly painted, New Flooring, Ample Closet space, Eat-in Kitchen,beautiful bay windows. Stove and Refrigerator included. Tenant responsible for heat/gas and electric.
1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Riverdale
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
806 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
736 sqft
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14015 S Tracy Ave
14015 S Tracy Ave, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
757 sqft
Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Relax or grill out in the shared lawn area. Close to Kickapoo Woods if you need a nature excursion. Easy access to I-57.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
70 S Yates Ave
70 South Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
70 s Yates #3 - Property Id: 320908 Newley Rehabed 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Parking space and on site laundry available Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/320908 Property Id 320908 (RLNE5933397)

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
152 West 117th St. (Wentworth)
152 West 117th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2224 139th St 2f
2224 West 139th Street, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
700 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom apartment $925 - Property Id: 312805 This is a nice 2 bedroom. No smoking and no pets. It has One bathroom. Unit has plenty of closet space. Has a coat closet buy the front door.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
11020 S Vernon Ave
11020 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 flat. Freshly painted, flooring, fixtures, gated front and back, inside and outside security, new roof. With additional upgrades occurring.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
70 East 138th Street
70 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 70 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
2 Units Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$865
680 sqft
Comfortable homes with updated kitchens, custom bathrooms and plush carpeting. Near I-90 and I-94. Close to Lem's Bar-B-Q if you want some great food. Near Hamilton Park and CTA bus and train routes.
1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7657 S Morgan
7657 S Morgan St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
750 sqft
Beautiful, bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of character surrounded by the small-town feel of Gresham neighborhood. Short drive to I-94 and I-90 makes commuting a breeze.

South Holland City Guide

Finding a two-bedroom apartment in South Holland might be easier than expected. This family-friendly area has no bars, no liquor stores and a lot less crime than you might expect from a Chicago suburb--all at an affordable price point. What you won't find in South Holland are major apartment complexes with hundreds of units. Instead, most rentals are townhomes, single-family homes and ranch houses. The biggest challenge might be finding any two-bedroom units. Many of the rentals in the area are

View full City Guide

Finding a two-bedroom apartment in South Holland might be easier than expected. This family-friendly area has no bars, no liquor stores and a lot less crime than you might expect from a Chicago suburb--all at an affordable price point. What you won't find in South Holland are major apartment complexes with hundreds of units. Instead, most rentals are townhomes, single-family homes and ranch houses. The biggest challenge might be finding any two-bedroom units. Many of the rentals in the area are three-and four-bedroom spaces.

Renting in South Holland

Expanding the search area to include homes within a mile of South Holland offers plenty of two-bedroom options and all of the positives of living in this suburban oasis. Rental rates range from around $750 all the way up to $1,300, and the amenities tend to match the price point. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, laundry facilities and more are common for rentals in South Holland. Some even come with their own parking, so be sure to make a list of must-haves before you start scheduling viewings. Many apartments come with:

  • Fireplaces
  • Large decks
  • Private parking
  • Laundry facilities
  • Gourmet kitchens
  • Sunrooms or other "bonus" rooms

What to Expect from a Two-Bedroom Rental

Because most rentals in South Holland are private homes, you can expect more expansive square footage and often meticulous maintenance. Along the commercial district, you might find second-floor apartments that cut down on your commute time. These often command premium prices, however. There's some crossover in pricing on two- and three-bedroom rentals, so it might even be feasible to upgrade if you're willing to look at some of the residential options along South State Street.

Family Friendly, Not Pet-Friendly

While the South Holland community is welcoming to new families, it can be tough to find rental units that allow pets. Many renters exclude even cats, so if you have a four-legged family member, be prepared to do some extra legwork before finding your next home.

Schools and Education

School districts often impact rental decisions, particularly for families. South Holland scores reasonably well in most educational categories. Class sizes are a solid 16 students per teacher, right on the nose for the national average. Test scores outperform the national average by 12 percent, as the city scores a 78 percent on standardized testing. Graduation rates are also high. Almost 89 percent of South Holland residents have a high school diploma, and more than 28 percent have a bachelor's degree. So, if education is a big priority, South Holland offers schools that are a cut above many areas of the country.

What About Crime?

No urban area is completely without crime. However, South Holland scores below the national average in virtually every category. That means less violent crime and less property crime than you might expect.

Getting Around in South Holland

Running errands in South Holland is a breeze, with most of the stores and restaurants strung out along Route 6. That means you can minimize the time spent on errands and get back to family time with a minimum of fuss. There's even public transportation, so you don't have to fire up the car unless you need to make a big purchase.

