15800 Suntone Dr

Amenities
15800 Suntone Drive
South Holland, IL 60473
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays
West of South Suburban College. 4 Block North of 162nd Street
2 Bedroom/2 Bath 2nd Floor 1,000 Sq Ft Apartment With Gas Fire Place and Screened In Porch Available @ $1,200.00/Month + $1,200.00 Security Deposit + $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult
**Security System, Carpet, New Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, New Built In Microwave, and Water Included
*Residents pay Gas, Electric, Phone and Cable
*Gas Fire Place
*2 Large Walk In Closets
*Large Screened In Porch
*Washer/Dryer Hook Ups in Unit
*Off Street Parking
**No PETS
Community Features
Twenty miles from downtown Chicago, IL
Close to Major Highways Via Torrence Avenue and I 80/I 94 Interchange
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2781842)