Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

15800 Suntone Dr

15800 Suntone Drive · (708) 895-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL 60473

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 2nd Floor Apartment With Sunroom · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

15800 Suntone Drive
South Holland, IL 60473
Phone# 708-895-1411
Fax# 708-895-7642
WWW.bogsmanagement.com
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays

West of South Suburban College. 4 Block North of 162nd Street

2 Bedroom/2 Bath 2nd Floor 1,000 Sq Ft Apartment With Gas Fire Place and Screened In Porch Available @ $1,200.00/Month + $1,200.00 Security Deposit + $40.00 Credit Application Fee/Adult

**Security System, Carpet, New Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, New Built In Microwave, and Water Included
*Residents pay Gas, Electric, Phone and Cable
*Gas Fire Place
*2 Large Walk In Closets
*Large Screened In Porch
*Washer/Dryer Hook Ups in Unit
*Off Street Parking
**No PETS

Community Features

Twenty miles from downtown Chicago, IL
Close to Major Highways Via Torrence Avenue and I 80/I 94 Interchange

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2781842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15800 Suntone Dr have any available units?
15800 Suntone Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15800 Suntone Dr have?
Some of 15800 Suntone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15800 Suntone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15800 Suntone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 Suntone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15800 Suntone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Holland.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15800 Suntone Dr offers parking.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 Suntone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr have a pool?
No, 15800 Suntone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr have accessible units?
No, 15800 Suntone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15800 Suntone Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 Suntone Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15800 Suntone Dr has units with air conditioning.
