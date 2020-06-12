/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
51 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
367 Harvest Lane
367 Harvest Lane, South Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
728 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom, one bath condo! Very quiet and desirable location! There has been so much done here! This unit is ready for someone to move in and enjoy it!!! NEW STOVE, NEW DISHWASHER, NEW GARBAGE DISPOSAL, NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT(WOOD
Results within 5 miles of South Elgin
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Ripple Brook Ln
725 Ripple Brook Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 07/01/20 725 Ripple Brook Ln - Property Id: 290537 Beautiful view from lakefront 2 story town-home w/loft on the east side of Elgin in Cobbler's Crossing. 5 min. walking distance to shopping and grocery (Jewel-Osco), CPA, SubWay ...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Near West Elgin
1 Unit Available
325 Locust St
325 Locust Street, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Main Floor Unit of a Charming 2 Flat is Ready for you to Call Home! You are welcomed into the spacious Living Room boasting a Trayed Ceiling, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Original Trim Work, and new Wood
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Country Knolls
1 Unit Available
2153 Vernon Dr
2153 Vernon Drive, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
152 River Walk Ct - 1
152 River Walk Ct, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1875 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Brick Townhome in downtown Elgin. Large windows for lots of natural light. Large Kitchen with island and beautiful wood floors. Full bathroom for both bedrooms and walk-in closets.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
665 West Irving Park Road
665 West Irving Park Road, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1150 sqft
Welcome to Park Place Tower! This beautiful 2Bed/2Ba corner unit has a touch of lake views from several rooms. Spacious unit features upgraded kitchen w/ granite, ss appliances and beautiful wood floors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
50 S. Grove Ave Unit 313
50 South Grove Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1302 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
153 Dawson Dr
153 Dawson Dr, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Gorgeous Townhome with many upgrades.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Downtown Elgin
1 Unit Available
160 Symphony Way
160 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
Exclusive & cozy, large 2 bedroom/ 2 bath for rent in the heart of downtown Elgin with a deck in the back! This condo is a total gut rehab, EVERYTHING will be brand new.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
889 Jefferson Avenue
889 Jefferson Avenue, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
910 sqft
This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1450 Plymouth Lane
1450 Plymouth Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Great Location - Great Amenities. Nice fourth floor unit with two bedrooms - 1 bath - open floor plan and efficient layout. Sliding glass doors to private balcony. Laundry on same floor and storage space across the hall.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
311 LILAC Lane
311 Lilac Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1st FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE AS OF 07/01/2020.
Results within 10 miles of South Elgin
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1249 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Similar Pages
South Elgin 1 BedroomsSouth Elgin 2 BedroomsSouth Elgin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouth Elgin 3 Bedrooms
South Elgin Apartments with BalconySouth Elgin Apartments with GarageSouth Elgin Apartments with GymSouth Elgin Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGeneva, ILCrest Hill, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILYorkville, ILLa Grange, IL