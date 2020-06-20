Rent Calculator
Skokie, IL
/
9009 LAMON Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM
1 of 18
9009 LAMON Avenue
9009 Lamon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9009 Lamon Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FRESHLY PAINTED CLEANED APARTMENT, READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have any available units?
9009 LAMON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Skokie, IL
.
Is 9009 LAMON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9009 LAMON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 LAMON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Skokie
.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue offer parking?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have a pool?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 LAMON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 LAMON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
