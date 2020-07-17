926 South Arlington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living. Neighborhood parks and award winning schools are a plus! Master has private bath and walk in closet! Upstairs bonus room could be bedroom 4 has wood floors! Full basement for storage and huge 2 + car garage! Owner prefers good credit prospects and No Short Term