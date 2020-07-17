Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living. Neighborhood parks and award winning schools are a plus! Master has private bath and walk in closet! Upstairs bonus room could be bedroom 4 has wood floors! Full basement for storage and huge 2 + car garage! Owner prefers good credit prospects and No Short Term
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 South Arlington Drive have any available units?
926 South Arlington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Lake, IL.
What amenities does 926 South Arlington Drive have?
Some of 926 South Arlington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 South Arlington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
926 South Arlington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.