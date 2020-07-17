All apartments in Round Lake
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

926 South Arlington Drive

926 Arlington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL 60073

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living. Neighborhood parks and award winning schools are a plus! Master has private bath and walk in closet! Upstairs bonus room could be bedroom 4 has wood floors! Full basement for storage and huge 2 + car garage! Owner prefers good credit prospects and No Short Term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

