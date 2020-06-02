310 West Whispering Oaks Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic & Private Wooded END Unit Townhouse w/ vaulted ceilings. Located in desirable Tree House in The Woods. Private entrance. Two Story 3BED, 2BTH w/ Whirlpool, loft area, 2 Balconies within the trees for privacy. Lrg Master and 2nd bed located on 2nd floor with full Bath w/ double sinks. 6 Panel Doors and ceiling fans t/o. Main level has 3rd BR, Full Bath. Bright White Kitchen, Living, family & Dining Room. Large 2 Car Attached Garage has cabinets for storage, Washer Dryer in Laundry Closet. Parks & walking trails are steps away and there's easy access to Transportation and Train. WOW!! Available July 1st. Credit check required. Credit must be 650+