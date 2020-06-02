All apartments in Round Lake
Find more places like
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Lake, IL
/
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:14 AM

310 West Whispering Oaks Lane

310 West Whispering Oaks Lane · (847) 970-8211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

310 West Whispering Oaks Lane, Round Lake, IL 60073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic & Private Wooded END Unit Townhouse w/ vaulted ceilings. Located in desirable Tree House in The Woods. Private entrance. Two Story 3BED, 2BTH w/ Whirlpool, loft area, 2 Balconies within the trees for privacy. Lrg Master and 2nd bed located on 2nd floor with full Bath w/ double sinks. 6 Panel Doors and ceiling fans t/o. Main level has 3rd BR, Full Bath. Bright White Kitchen, Living, family & Dining Room. Large 2 Car Attached Garage has cabinets for storage, Washer Dryer in Laundry Closet. Parks & walking trails are steps away and there's easy access to Transportation and Train. WOW!! Available July 1st. Credit check required. Credit must be 650+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have any available units?
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have?
Some of 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane currently offering any rent specials?
310 West Whispering Oaks Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane pet-friendly?
No, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Lake.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane offer parking?
Yes, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane does offer parking.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have a pool?
Yes, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane has a pool.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have accessible units?
No, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 West Whispering Oaks Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Round Lake 2 BedroomsRound Lake 3 BedroomsRound Lake Apartments with BalconyRound Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRound Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLakemoor, ILMundelein, ILGrayslake, ILLibertyville, ILAntioch, ILGurnee, ILLake Zurich, ILMcHenry, ILVernon Hills, ILDeer Park, ILCrystal Lake, ILBarrington, ILAlgonquin, ILLake in the Hills, ILPleasant Prairie, WICarpentersville, ILLake Forest, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College