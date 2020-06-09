785 Tuttle Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Custom Solid Brick Home w/all amenities expected at this price point*42" Maple Cabinets*Granite Counters*Volume Custom Architectural Ceilings*Ceramic Tile Flooring*Ceiling Fans*First Floor Laundry*Family Room w/Fireplace open to 2nd Floor*Massive Kitchen open to Family Room*First Floor Den that could be used as a Guest Bedroom, Office or Playroom*Full First Floor Bathroom*Hardwood flooring*Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Master Bedroom Suite includes Large Sitting Room, Walk in Closet & Luxury private full bath with separate shower & soaking tub*9' ceilings throughout home*Deep Pour Basement*Ample Storage Space*Zoned Heating*Large Custom Wood Deck*Attached Garage w/Concrete Driveway*Custom Brick Mailbox*Cul-de-sac Location*Conveniently located close to all major conveniences including Shopping, Transportation, Travel, Highways, Medical, Recreation, Entertainment & Businesses*Well Maintained Move in Condition*Quick Closing is a possibility*Home is also available for sale MLS #10399859