All apartments in Roselle
Find more places like 785 Tuttle Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roselle, IL
/
785 Tuttle Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

785 Tuttle Court

785 Tuttle Court · (630) 980-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Roselle
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

785 Tuttle Court, Roselle, IL 60172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom Solid Brick Home w/all amenities expected at this price point*42" Maple Cabinets*Granite Counters*Volume Custom Architectural Ceilings*Ceramic Tile Flooring*Ceiling Fans*First Floor Laundry*Family Room w/Fireplace open to 2nd Floor*Massive Kitchen open to Family Room*First Floor Den that could be used as a Guest Bedroom, Office or Playroom*Full First Floor Bathroom*Hardwood flooring*Formal Living & Dining Rooms*Master Bedroom Suite includes Large Sitting Room, Walk in Closet & Luxury private full bath with separate shower & soaking tub*9' ceilings throughout home*Deep Pour Basement*Ample Storage Space*Zoned Heating*Large Custom Wood Deck*Attached Garage w/Concrete Driveway*Custom Brick Mailbox*Cul-de-sac Location*Conveniently located close to all major conveniences including Shopping, Transportation, Travel, Highways, Medical, Recreation, Entertainment & Businesses*Well Maintained Move in Condition*Quick Closing is a possibility*Home is also available for sale MLS #10399859

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 785 Tuttle Court have any available units?
785 Tuttle Court has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 785 Tuttle Court have?
Some of 785 Tuttle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 785 Tuttle Court currently offering any rent specials?
785 Tuttle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 785 Tuttle Court pet-friendly?
No, 785 Tuttle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roselle.
Does 785 Tuttle Court offer parking?
Yes, 785 Tuttle Court offers parking.
Does 785 Tuttle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 785 Tuttle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 785 Tuttle Court have a pool?
No, 785 Tuttle Court does not have a pool.
Does 785 Tuttle Court have accessible units?
No, 785 Tuttle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 785 Tuttle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 785 Tuttle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 785 Tuttle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 785 Tuttle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 785 Tuttle Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ponds on Plum Grove
619 Plum Grove Rd
Roselle, IL 60172

Similar Pages

Roselle 1 BedroomsRoselle 2 Bedrooms
Roselle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRoselle Apartments with Parking
Roselle Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWest Dundee, IL
La Grange Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity